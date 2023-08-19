Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 'F16' Fantasy is strong Amongst the Kiev NAFO Fan Club - the Idea of a Game Changing Impact Reflects the abject Ignorance of the Delusionists
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
946 Subscribers
62 views
Published a day ago

The F16 fantasy is strong amongst the Kiev NAFO fan club, the idea that it can have anything resembling a "Game Changing " impact reflects the abject ignorance of the delusionists fueling this insane conflict in the west. here's my analysis @irishmaninrussia, Clay Bowes

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket