The 'F16' Fantasy is strong Amongst the Kiev NAFO Fan Club - the Idea of a Game Changing Impact Reflects the abject Ignorance of the Delusionists

The F16 fantasy is strong amongst the Kiev NAFO fan club, the idea that it can have anything resembling a "Game Changing " impact reflects the abject ignorance of the delusionists fueling this insane conflict in the west. here's my analysis @irishmaninrussia, Clay Bowes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.