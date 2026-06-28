Pam Called It! California's Fluoride Ruling, A Smarter Approach to Early Alzheimer's: This, Not That

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In this video, Pam discusses two important topics:
The recent court decision in California regarding fluoride (Pam predicted this outcome over a year ago!)
What to do and what NOT to do when a family member shows signs of memory loss or early Alzheimer’s Disease.
ALSO make sure to take advantage of our special promotion to celebrate our country’s 250th Birthday: $250 off on any program or course that costs $299 or more (note: excludes memberships). For a complete list of options, email [email protected] This offer expires on July 4.
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