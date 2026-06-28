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Pam Called It! California's Fluoride Ruling, A Smarter Approach to Early Alzheimer's: This, Not That
Pam Called It! California's Fluoride Ruling, A Smarter Approach to Early Alzheimer's: This, Not That
Wellness Forum Health
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Premieres 06/30/26, 10:00 AM

In this video, Pam discusses two important topics:

The recent court decision in California regarding fluoride (Pam predicted this outcome over a year ago!)

What to do and what NOT to do when a family member shows signs of memory loss or early Alzheimer’s Disease.


ALSO make sure to take advantage of our special promotion to celebrate our country’s 250th Birthday: $250 off on any program or course that costs $299 or more (note: excludes memberships). For a complete list of options, email [email protected] This offer expires on July 4.


Subscribe to Dr. Pam’s weekly newsletter and video clips here! https://wellnessforumhealth.com/news/


Give us a call at 614-841-7700.


Check out our websites at https://wellnessforumhealth.com and https://wf-foundation.org

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healthfluoridealzheimerspam popper
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy