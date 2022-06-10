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Depraved indifference
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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13 views • June 10, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to a Christian ministry caring for the needy and fatherless.


In Psalm 82:3, the psalmist says, Defend the poor and fatherless: do justice to the afflicted and needy.


In James 1:27, we read, Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.


Let’s take the time to pray for the defenseless and innocent orphans of this world who need a loving Christ-like mother and father who will raise them up in the right Way and that Way is Christ. Let’s pray that they may flee their oppressors and find the comfort of a loving Christian family home…and to be caressed by the arms of their loving Father Who is in heaven.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:


Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimgodheadindifferenceorphansdepraveddepraved indifference
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