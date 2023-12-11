Create New Account
WY Traders CCW Vests - Minuteman Review
Links


Wyoming Traders

https://wyomingtraders.com


Wyoming Traders Cody CCW Vest Review

https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU?si=kZw0auaqc3u1_va4


Cody Vest modified for PF9

https://youtu.be/Ji60d9cAQ9c?si=OxfNkuV_3Iio_rPT


Wyoming Traders DIY holster upgrade

https://youtu.be/8u3qX456hzU?si=8GAbMOTnSIiP_f4p





The Wyoming Traders CCW vests are my favorite for fall, winter, and spring carry.


My First Wyoming Trader’s Cody vest housed a PF9


My second Cody vest was modified to accept velcro holsters.


I have three Wyoming Traders “Sheridan Non-ccw vests, great for IWB carry. In Cinnamon, Tan, and Black.


Now a new Cody Vest protects a P17


And a slim Texas CCW vest is mated with a LCP


Cody has a YKK zipper


And when removing the vest the pistol is sandwiched from view within a pouch.


The Texas demands a bit more discretion when removing it.


Neither is meant for fast access to a chambered pistol


And the Bronco Canvas vest for kids with plenty of pockets for some paracord or a flashlight.


Or to carry their carving knife


or just look cool on the playground


And to carry BB’s for a Daisy Buck 105


Durable canvas shell, elegant snaps and buttons, and cool “Steamboat” Bronc logo. See AmbGun’s previous videos on the Wyoming Traders Vests.

