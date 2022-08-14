Anne Heche - Human Trafficking movie clips. Murdered for it!

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August 17 update: What proves it was a remote-controlled car crash is the audio from the man's perspective 3:33. If you put headsets on, you can listen to the car speed down the road and the muffled car crash/impact with no screeching brakes. This is the correct version.
:32 Girl In Room 13 (Lifetime in September)
:55 She's Alive
1:10 A woman's perspective
3:33 A man's perspective
1:41 Girl In Room 13 (Lifetime in September)
:22 Tribute to Anne
6 clips, 8:15.