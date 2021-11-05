There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 8 ( Infruition 2.0, 2.1, 3.0 4.0, 5.0,6.0,7.0. The Word Became Him,6.0 God Never Changes his mind,),Fulfillment Infruition 7.0 It Was Written)(INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)

There should be 20 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!

The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross! ISAIAH Chapter 59

1Behold, the LORD'S hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:



2But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.



3For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness.



4None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.



5They hatch cockatrice' eggs, and weave the spider's web: he that eateth of their eggs dieth, and that which is crushed breaketh out into a viper.



6Their webs shall not become garments, neither shall they cover themselves with their works: their works are works of iniquity, and the act of violence is in their hands.



7Their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed innocent blood: their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity; wasting and destruction are in their paths.



8The way of peace they know not; and there is no judgment in their goings: they have made them crooked paths: whosoever goeth therein shall not know peace.



9Therefore is judgment far from us, neither doth justice overtake us: we wait for light, but behold obscurity; for brightness, but we walk in darkness.



10We grope for the wall like the blind, and we grope as if we had no eyes: we stumble at noonday as in the night; we are in desolate places as dead men.



11We roar all like bears, and mourn sore like doves: we look for judgment, but there is none; for salvation, but it is far off from us.



12For our transgressions are multiplied before thee, and our sins testify against us: for our transgressions are with us; and as for our iniquities, we know them;



13In transgressing and lying against the LORD, and departing away from our God, speaking oppression and revolt, conceiving and uttering from the heart words of falsehood.



14And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.



15Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.



16And he saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor: therefore his arm brought salvation unto him; and his righteousness, it sustained him.



17For he put on righteousness as a breastplate, and an helmet of salvation upon his head; and he put on the garments of vengeance for clothing, and was clad with zeal as a cloke.



18According to their deeds, accordingly he will repay, fury to his adversaries, recompence to his enemies; to the islands he will repay recompence.



19So shall they fear the name of the LORD from the west, and his glory from the rising of the sun. When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him.



20And the Redeemer shall come to Zion, and unto them that turn from transgression in Jacob, saith the LORD.



21As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the LORD; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed's seed, saith the LORD, from henceforth and for ever. "PLEASE SUBSCRIBE"

Isaiah 16:1-5 (Christ speaks through Isaiah)

Send ye the lamb to the ruler of the land from Sela to the wilderness, unto the mount of the daughter of Zion.



2For it shall be, that, as a wandering bird cast out of the nest, so the daughters of Moab shall be at the fords of Arnon.



3Take counsel, execute judgment; make thy shadow as the night in the midst of the noonday; hide the outcasts; bewray not him that wandereth.



4Let mine outcasts dwell with thee, Moab; be thou a covert to them from the face of the spoiler: for the extortioner is at an end, the spoiler ceaseth, the oppressors are consumed out of the land.



5And in mercy shall the throne be established: and he shall sit upon it in truth in the tabernacle of David, judging, and seeking judgment, and hasting righteousness.