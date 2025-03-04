© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘We CANNOT PROMISE Ukraine NATO membership’ – Marine Le Pen
“Likewise, Ukraine's accession to the European Union is undoubtedly contrary to our interests. […] Support for this dual membership appears to be either a deception or a serious risk to peace and our interests,” the leader of France’s National Rally party underlined.