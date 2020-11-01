Black Lives Matter Exposed | Bazza Investigates

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How ex-policeman thug who was carried to safety by a BLM protester used to work undercover as a hooligan:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8441579/Ex-policeman-thug-carried-safety-BLM-protester-used-work-undercover-hooligan.html
Imagine my shock
...
SICK OF THIS BLACK LIVES MATTER SHITE, ITS ALL A LOAD OF BOLLOCKS. FAKE NEWS, SIMPLE AS. GOIN PUB, CHEERS.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H6UP74cn8Y
Inspector Norf