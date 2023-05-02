Create New Account
Secret Freemasonic Astrology in Plain Sight
189 views
channel image
Eric Dubay
Published a day ago |

The Freemasons are very familiar with astrology, astronomy and astrotheology, and they align all important commemorations, dedications, declarations, ground-breakings, grand-openings, and other events to coincide with important astrological phenomena...


The following presentation "Secret Freemasonic Astrology in Plain Sight" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay


