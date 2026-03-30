Candace Owens urges all Zionists to sign themselves and their offspring up for the military instead of sending American soldiers to die in Iran.



"Allow the Mark Levins, the Ben Shapiros to sign their offspring up instead."



"Stop tweeting. Stop screaming about Tucker Carlson. You have something much more important to do."



"Go to Iran... I want you guys to be the change that you wish to see in the world."



"Go for it. You can do this without us."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!