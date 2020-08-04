© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Brian Procter, M.D. from McKinney, Texas, successfully treats coronavirus patients as outpatients.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • August 04, 2020
Less than ten minutes gives you an excellent alternate approach to our coronavirus crisis. TREAT BEFORE IT COMES TO HOSPITALIZATION. Avoid the danger and the cost of hospitalization or intensive care! Family physician Dr. Procter is using a regimen of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, losartan, zinc, and CBD. His patients are regularly staying out of the hospital.
Video available at: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/dr-brian-proctor-from-mckinney-texas-about-covid19-treatment/ Note: "Procter" is the correct spelling of the doctor's name.
Video available at: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/dr-brian-proctor-from-mckinney-texas-about-covid19-treatment/ Note: "Procter" is the correct spelling of the doctor's name.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.