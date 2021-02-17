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Diversity Destroys Culture
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42 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explain that an America free of racial diversity would be free of race riots, discrimination, and white privilege. He cites Harvard research showing that diversity destroys trust, and argues that diversity reduces culture to the lowest common denominator. Ultimately, mass immigration and intermarriage could even lead to the disappearance of whites, along with their culture.
First posted to YouTube on October 29, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on October 29, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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