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Does Character Matter Anymore?
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10 views • October 23, 2019
With the sudden increase of sexual harassment claims against influential personalities, the question must be asked: “How did individuals of such low character come to prominence in the first place?”
In watching politics, I often find myself amazed at how quickly an individual accused of just about anything can be vilified. The ink barely has time to dry on most stories, or whatever the equivalent saying would be for tweets, and then countless politicians declare their outrage at how shameful and immoral the accused is. It appears innocent until proven guilty has given way to the immediate ostracizing of anyone accused of wrongdoing. Of course, that is if the accused is a member of the opposing political party. Does character matter anymore?
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Referenced Poll: http://winwithjmc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Alabama-Senate-Executive-Summary-General-Election-Poll-2.pdf
In watching politics, I often find myself amazed at how quickly an individual accused of just about anything can be vilified. The ink barely has time to dry on most stories, or whatever the equivalent saying would be for tweets, and then countless politicians declare their outrage at how shameful and immoral the accused is. It appears innocent until proven guilty has given way to the immediate ostracizing of anyone accused of wrongdoing. Of course, that is if the accused is a member of the opposing political party. Does character matter anymore?
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Referenced Poll: http://winwithjmc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Alabama-Senate-Executive-Summary-General-Election-Poll-2.pdf
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