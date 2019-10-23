BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Does Character Matter Anymore?
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
37 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • October 23, 2019
With the sudden increase of sexual harassment claims against influential personalities, the question must be asked: “How did individuals of such low character come to prominence in the first place?”

In watching politics, I often find myself amazed at how quickly an individual accused of just about anything can be vilified. The ink barely has time to dry on most stories, or whatever the equivalent saying would be for tweets, and then countless politicians declare their outrage at how shameful and immoral the accused is. It appears innocent until proven guilty has given way to the immediate ostracizing of anyone accused of wrongdoing. Of course, that is if the accused is a member of the opposing political party. Does character matter anymore?

Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php

Referenced Poll: http://winwithjmc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Alabama-Senate-Executive-Summary-General-Election-Poll-2.pdf
Keywords
current eventsmetoopoliticsmoralitybiastomorrows world viewpointtomorrows worldjudgmentallegationscharacterintegrity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

Douglas Harrington
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls&#8217; and Women&#8217;s Sports

Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls’ and Women’s Sports

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy