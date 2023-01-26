Only Love Survives

Song of Solomon 1:1-4 KJV

(1) The song of songs, which is Solomon's.

(2) Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine.

(3) Because of the savour of thy good ointments thy name is as ointment poured forth, therefore do the virgins love thee.

(4) Draw me, we will run after thee: the king hath brought me into his chambers: we will be glad and rejoice in thee, we will remember thy love more than wine: the upright love thee.