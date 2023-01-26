Only Love Survives

Song of Solomon 1:1-4 KJV
(1) The song of songs, which is Solomon's.
(2) Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine.
(3) Because of the savour of thy good ointments thy name is as ointment poured forth, therefore do the virgins love thee.
(4) Draw me, we will run after thee: the king hath brought me into his chambers: we will be glad and rejoice in thee, we will remember thy love more than wine: the upright love thee.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.