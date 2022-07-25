On the drop sheet. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_6311

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Just after this video I had to put Cadbury outside for the night, as she insisted on trying to sleep beside me up near head level, and I have never let her do that. She sheds fur all year round, and dribbles, not to mention being active a lot. So that would mean disturbed sleep.