The Best Spiritual Benefit Society Get the Graces! - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published 15 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Jan 13, 2024


The Association of Marian Helpers is the best and easiest way in the Church to receive the graces God wants to give you through Divine Mercy and the Sacraments! But people ask, "What do I need to do as a Marian Helper?" Fr. Chris Alar explains it all in an easy way that will get you and your loved ones in this free spiritual benefit society to keep the graces coming!


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOJRBpguuvA

christiancatholicdivine mercyfr chris alarexplaining the faithgracesspiritual benefitmarian helpers

