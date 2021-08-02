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Dr. Hodkinson speaks in Canada, tells about the Covid-19 vaccine
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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Canadian Doctor Blast Covid-19 vaccine, and Doctor Fauchi.

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