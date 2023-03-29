Create New Account
Wyoming Legislator Exposes “Convention of States” Fraudulent Tactics and Lies
Published 21 hours ago

On the day that a “Convention of States” (COS) model resolution for a federal constitutional convention was to be debated and voted on in the Wyoming House of Representatives, state Representative Sarah Penn (R-33) made a passionate appeal for opposing the resolution. In this interview with The New American, she reveals the fraudulent tactics used by COS to beguile her and other state lawmakers into voting for it.

The day she voted against the COS resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 11, a constituent called her to thank her for voting against it. However, the night before the vote, Rep. Penn received a batch of template emails claiming to be constituents, including one supposedly from the same constituent who later called her, asking her to vote for the COS constitutional convention resolution. While Rep. Penn was able to verify that some of constituents supported COS, most of them did not.  Some constituents even asked her what is a Convention of States.

Rep. Penn was not amused by COS’s deceitful tactics. And fortunately she knew her federal Constitution well enough to oppose their resolution applying to Congress to call a convention to propose amendments to it.

