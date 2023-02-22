A video compilation the Russian SMO - Fighting in the Ugledar area

We are going to do a bit of a video compilation - of fighting in the Ugledar area. Recently we have been getting a lot of comments that the Russian Military has no idea what it is doing and should leave everything to Wagner, or words to that effect. In any event these clips will show that such expressed sentiments are hyperbolic. First here we have an infantry assault on a VSU trenchline.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.