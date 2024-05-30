A Trump conviction in NY ‘hush money’ case won’t change supporters minds

Two-thirds of Americans say a conviction of former President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records will not affect their decision on Election Day, according to a new poll out Thursday.
While 67% of registered voters told the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey that a guilty verdict will “make no difference” to their vote, the percentage ticked up to 69% among those who said they would “definitely” go to the polls Nov. 5 — with 15% of that cohort saying they would be more likely to vote for Trump and the same percentage saying they would be less likely to vote for him.
Among self-identified Republicans, 64% said a conviction would make no difference in their support — while 25% said that verdict would make them more likely to vote to return the 45th president to office.
More than three-quarters (76%) of registered voters and 78% of “definite” voters said Trump’s prospective acquittal would make no difference to their vote. Another 12% of the latter group said they would be more likely to vote for Trump if he was found not guilty and 8% said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he was acquitted.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/30/us-news...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.