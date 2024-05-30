A Trump conviction in NY ‘hush money’ case won’t change supporters minds

Two-thirds of Americans say a conviction of former President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records will not affect their decision on Election Day, according to a new poll out Thursday.





While 67% of registered voters told the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey that a guilty verdict will “make no difference” to their vote, the percentage ticked up to 69% among those who said they would “definitely” go to the polls Nov. 5 — with 15% of that cohort saying they would be more likely to vote for Trump and the same percentage saying they would be less likely to vote for him.





Among self-identified Republicans, 64% said a conviction would make no difference in their support — while 25% said that verdict would make them more likely to vote to return the 45th president to office.





More than three-quarters (76%) of registered voters and 78% of “definite” voters said Trump’s prospective acquittal would make no difference to their vote. Another 12% of the latter group said they would be more likely to vote for Trump if he was found not guilty and 8% said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he was acquitted.





Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/30/us-news...



