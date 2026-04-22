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Grishino captured by Russia at the end of months of fierce fighting
The Prisoner
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141 views • 3 months ago

Finally, Ukrainian forces surrendered for Hryshyne Grishino-populated area at the end of hard fighting against the unstoppable Russian units, completing wiping out the Kiev formation! Grishino is one of the most important nodes about 4 kilometers to the North-West of Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration in Donetsk People's Republic, and the Center Group of Forces took full control of the settlement, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense on April 21, 2026. In the vicinity of the settlement there are important heights, where it is possible to keep nearby settlements under fire control, which are still held by Ukrainian troops. The assault on the narrow Grishino corridor was supported by UAV operators from the 35th Motor Combat Rifle Brigade of the 41st Army, and they accompanied the assault group, adjusted ammunition, and inflicted fire damage on Zelensky's personnel.

Its defeat would allow the soldiers to carry out a house-by-house sweep of the surrounding areas, basements and trees, and then symbolically plant Russian Flag there. Ukraine suffered heavy losses, having defended the settlement at all costs for months on Zelensky's direct political orders, even though the Ukrainian command often committed unusual violations, information that will be revealed at the end of the video by a recently surrendered prisoner. At the same time, the capture of Grishino has improved the tactical situation for Russian group's units, creating an opportunity to enter Dobropolye, potentially trapping the Ukrainian group in a pincer movement. It is noteworthy that in March and April alone, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory, according to General Valery Gerasimov on the same day.

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