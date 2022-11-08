China's Export Growth Unexpectedly Contracts

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https://gnews.org/articles/513547
Summary：11/07/2022 WION: First simultaneous decline in China's export and import figures since May 2020. The Zero-COVID policy has heaped more pressure on the manufacturing sector, accompanied by long-term weakness in real estate and a global recession, the CCP is facing a huge crisis.