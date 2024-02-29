Dani Katz | The Language of Betterarchy

This badass from New Mexico could be the answer that we have all been searching for! I don't want to put too much pressure on her or these concepts, but I truly believe that if we understood these concepts, we would be in a better space individually and in turn the world would be a better place.

As a journalist, Dani talks about her daily struggle to complete her assignments, while the "words" would bug her for her attention.

I encourage anyone looking for a solution to the crazy world that we are experiencing, to look into her books, podcasts and her programs. It doesn't matter which side of the aisle you are on, or the party you vote for. We need to consider looking past the divide and wedge issues that we have been brought up to believe and find our commonality that makes us all human. Then we can see and achieve our awakened world of ultimate freedom.

Share this with friends and family.

Support freedom and the people helping to share this information.





Web: www.danikatz.com





Digital Course: https://www.poppropaganda.com/