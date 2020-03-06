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The Truth About Cancer | Webinar #5 | It's All About You | Christmas Q & A with Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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52 views • March 06, 2020
Join us as we answer your Christmas questions and share personal pontifications about the “12 Days of Christmas” specials. Watch this replay of our live webinar on December 13th! If you want to discover some amazing gift ideas for your friends and family that just may save their life, then you don’t want to miss this holiday webinar.
We begin by introducing the awesome charities that (thanks to all of you!) we were able to donate to at our annual gala this year.
Next, Paul Barattiero joins us to talk about harmful EMF radiation and the Qi Me. To protect yourself and your family against the devastating effects of EMFs, click here: http://bit.ly/qi-synergy-science
We'll share more about the importance of detoxing, rebounding, and why spending time in the sauna can revitalize your health.
Stay tuned as we answer more questions from viewers!
We begin by introducing the awesome charities that (thanks to all of you!) we were able to donate to at our annual gala this year.
Next, Paul Barattiero joins us to talk about harmful EMF radiation and the Qi Me. To protect yourself and your family against the devastating effects of EMFs, click here: http://bit.ly/qi-synergy-science
We'll share more about the importance of detoxing, rebounding, and why spending time in the sauna can revitalize your health.
Stay tuned as we answer more questions from viewers!
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