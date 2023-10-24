Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEXT CONTROL METHOD?
channel image
MAKEN SENSE
66 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published Tuesday

If anything proves we are controlled, it has been the last several years. However, beware, this new tactic, will have you cheering on genocide and WW3. Take a listenOTHER CHANNELS:


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa


PODCASTS:


SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH



BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk

Keywords
israelreligionmiddle eastpalestinecontroldogmatrrorism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket