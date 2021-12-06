Rafa Conde & Byron Rodgers - How to Become a MAN (Protector Nation Podcast 🎙️) EP 39

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The powers that are smart enough to know that the weaker the men, the more vulnerable is the society and therefore if they can make a soft and pliable then the whole entire world is theirs. ◄ Matthew 12:29 ►
I have the upmost respect for Rafa and what he is doing for the world because the world is going to be a safer, more loving and better place the healthier we all can be as men and women. We talk about many things during this episode on both sides of the aisle and Rafa dispenses much wisdom from his experiences and travels. There’s something in here for everyone God bless and Semper Fi!
Protector by nature and by trade
Byron Rodgers
http://byronrodgersmotivation.com/
https://go.protectornation.com/
https://www.bravoresearchgroup.com
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