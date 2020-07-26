© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immune Q&A Episode 1 with Dr. Group
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • July 26, 2020
Get your FREE Emergency Immune Strengthening Guide! Click here: http://ghc.us/2kj
These days, many people are worried about getting sick, so you see them wearing masks, carrying hand sanitizer, and even avoiding venturing out altogether. This isn’t always feasible, especially with the recent shortage of both masks and hand sanitizer. You still need to carry out your daily routine tasks. Why not take some simple actions that will increase your immune system’s ability to fend off harmful organisms? That way if you do find yourself in a crowded place or an emergency situation, you’re more prepared. In this video, Dr. Group will try to answer some of the commonly asked questions related to this.
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#immune
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
These days, many people are worried about getting sick, so you see them wearing masks, carrying hand sanitizer, and even avoiding venturing out altogether. This isn’t always feasible, especially with the recent shortage of both masks and hand sanitizer. You still need to carry out your daily routine tasks. Why not take some simple actions that will increase your immune system’s ability to fend off harmful organisms? That way if you do find yourself in a crowded place or an emergency situation, you’re more prepared. In this video, Dr. Group will try to answer some of the commonly asked questions related to this.
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#immune
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.