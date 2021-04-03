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Vaccine Cartels' Mouthpiece (WHO) Croaking 🐸 DEADLY LIES🤧☠💣
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511 views • April 03, 2021
Dr. Stephen K. Karanja and the K.C.D.A. stand with all HIPPOCRATIC physicians against the lies of WHO & other EXO-HIPPOCRATIC pseudo-medical swamp creatures practicing sorcery in the name of medicine.
Download the KCDA advice in PDF by typing http://EUGENICIDE.com into your browser
[email protected] +18163372614
Download the KCDA advice in PDF by typing http://EUGENICIDE.com into your browser
[email protected] +18163372614
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