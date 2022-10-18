My amalgam (silver) fillings were removed about a week ago, June 8, 2020. How have I been since?

If possible, have all the amalgam (silver) fillings removed from your teeth. They are 50% mercury! Replace them with composites. Chewing, grinding, and drinking hot beverages release toxic mercury vapors which are absorbed into the body with devastating effects on the kidneys, blood vessels, and central nervous system. Mercury also kills the beneficial bacteria in the gut, leading to the creation of more yeast. Healing from Candida overgrowth will be much slower, or even blocked, if your immune system is constantly dealing with mercury poisoning. Find a dentist who is well qualified to do this procedure, as extra training is needed to extract and properly dispose of the hazardous waste. To find a trained mercury free dentist go to www.IAOMT.org.

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Jun 17, 2020.

How To Overcome Candida Naturally








