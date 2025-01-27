The Game - Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've made a Trailer for my short film The Game using AI generated voice-over. I used the Teaser I made as a template and completely re-edited it. It looks much better and the voice-over sounds great, like a Hollywood Trailer. It's in 1080p HD.
Music is Bitches Brew by Miles Davis.
More on The Game and the Trailer here: