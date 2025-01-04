BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bee Pollen: An excellent source of nutrition for your survival stockpile
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
125 views • 4 months ago

Bee pollen is a nutritious addition to your survival stockpile. The Groovy Bee Store knows this and is proud to bring you ultra-clean bee pollen sourced from trusted beekeepers from pristine areas of Spain.

Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen is packed with highly bioavailable nutrients and antioxidants that can support optimal health and well-being. Our premium bee pollen contains no GMOs, fillers or chemical additives and is non-China, certified Kosher and organic.

As with all Groovy Bee Store products, Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen is also meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology for your safety and peace of mind.

Due to the widespread use of neonicotinoid insecticides, almost a third of the entire bee population in the U.S. has disappeared in the last decade. Commercial demand for bee pollen helps provide funding for the care and expansion of these pollinators, without which we would all starve.

Purchasing sustainably harvested bee pollen helps make honey bee stewardship more abundant and profitable for the farmers that care for the hives. The more money they can earn from selling sustainably harvested bee pollen, the larger the bee populations they can support.

Rest assured that Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen is 100% sustainably harvested.


Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
organicnutrientsantioxidantsbee pollenhealth supportgroovy beesurvival stockpilesustainably harvested
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy