▪️For the sixth day in a row, the AFU are trying to strike Moscow.

Two more drones were intercepted by air defenses, one of them crashed into a building under construction at the Moscow City business center after losing control.

▪️The AFU launched a combined attack on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, where several Russian military facilities are located.

The UAVs involved in the attack were shot down by air defenses. After that, a missile strike was launched at the position of the Russian S-300 missile system from the sea.

▪️Another drone attack was reported in the Belgorod region.

An attack on a recreation center in the village of Lavy killed three people.

▪️Russian troops launched another strike on the port infrastructure in Odesa region.

According to preliminary reports, a number of military facilities in Izmail and Reni were hit.

▪️The AFU again attempted to storm Russian positions on the flanks of the Bakhmut sector.

The enemy's attacks were repulsed near Yahidne and Klishchiivka, where several AFU soldiers were captured as a result of the fighting.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, after tangible losses in armored vehicles, the AFU also reduced the intensity of fighting.

Nevertheless, heavy fighting with AFU infantry units continues in Robotyne.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU command resumed operations to send sabotage groups to islands in the Dnipro delta.

During an attempt to land on the Bilohrudov and Milkiy islands, several enemy landing boats were destroyed by targeted fire.

