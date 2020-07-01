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Mom Accused of Feeding Bleach to Her Autistic Sons Speaks Out
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45 views • July 01, 2020
I sat down with Steven Ben-DeNoon of Israeli News Live on Sunday evening, 07/07/19. Discussed the NBC News article written by Brandy Zadronzy, a so called reporter who does hit pieces on parents of autistic children to have them medically kidnapped by CPS. This all being orchestrated by my exhusband who has been an absent father for 11 years to our son Jeremy, and hit and miss with our son Joshua. This is all an attempt to eliminate child support.
Please help with a donation to our legal assistance fund!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/legal-assistance-for-mom-of-autistic-sons?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Parents Seeking Non-medical Help for Autism Online Being Reported to CPS to Have Children Medically Kidnappedhttps://healthimpactnews.com/2019/parents-seeking-non-medical-help-for-autism-online-being-reported-to-cps-to-have-children-medically-kidnapped/
Autism can be Cured – How to use the Chlorine Dioxide Protocol to Recover Broken Lives
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/autism-can-be-cured-how-to-use-the-chlorine-dioxide-protocol-to-recover-broken-lives/
Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3q-ByZ2eoOikcEiajMYXXA
Interview at Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSZ0K-DjJU&;t=3589s
Please help with a donation to our legal assistance fund!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/legal-assistance-for-mom-of-autistic-sons?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Parents Seeking Non-medical Help for Autism Online Being Reported to CPS to Have Children Medically Kidnappedhttps://healthimpactnews.com/2019/parents-seeking-non-medical-help-for-autism-online-being-reported-to-cps-to-have-children-medically-kidnapped/
Autism can be Cured – How to use the Chlorine Dioxide Protocol to Recover Broken Lives
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/autism-can-be-cured-how-to-use-the-chlorine-dioxide-protocol-to-recover-broken-lives/
Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3q-ByZ2eoOikcEiajMYXXA
Interview at Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXSZ0K-DjJU&;t=3589s
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