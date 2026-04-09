Massive crowd at Tehran's Enghelab Sq. chants 'down with the USA & Israel' as they mourn the 40th day since martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei - last night

Massive crowd at Tehran's Enghelab Sq. chants "down with the USA and Israel" in unison as they mourn the 40th day since the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,

Also: People in Tehran hold another large car rally to show support for the government and armed forces.

Adding:

☢️Russia to evacuate more staff from Iran nuclear plant despite ceasefire.

The head of Russia’s state nuclear giant Rosatom says the company hasn’t reversed its decision to evacuate its staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, despite the ceasefire.

Of 639 Rosatom staff originally at the plant, 611 have been evacuated via Armenia, with around 50 volunteers remaining on site.



