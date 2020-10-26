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CAUTION: Learn Now What The iPhone Health App Is Gathering About You
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180 views • October 26, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej walks you through a quick overview of what kind of data the iPhone Health App is collecting about you with a focus on things you should be concerned about - including privacy, intrusive parameters, who is using the data and WHY.
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