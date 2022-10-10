YURI - Considers the Continuation of the Strikes on the Infrastructure of Ukraine - a Reasonable Solution to Avoid the Further and Greater Bloodshed on Both Sides. - 101022

#Yuri - considers the continuation of the strikes on the infrastructure of Ukraine a reasonable solution to avoid the further and greater bloodshed on both sides. The “bloodsuckers” of Kiev, he says, were shown their place today, and expect the morning with the same feeling as the people they hold hostage, as their future depends on Russia’s decision whether to continue with the strikes or not. If the stikes continue, Ukraine will face a complete infrastructure collapse very soon, and “will be bombed back into the Stone Age”. The objetive of today’s missile stikes, Yuri considers, was to cause a large-scale black-out in Ukraine.

As of the fronts, the situation gradually stabilizes, although the enemy have achieved a tactical success near Svatovo, establishing a bridgehead on Zherebets river. In Kherson, the attempt of attack of the enemy was thwarted. The Russians keep advancing near Bakhmut and Donetsk.