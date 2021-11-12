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NEW BLOOD: AMERICA FIRST JIM CARLIN TO REPLACE INCOHERENT CHUCK GRASSLEY
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100 views • November 12, 2021
Chuck Grassley is running for another term in the Senate. He’s currently 88 years old. He’ll be 89 if he wins. He’ll be 95 when his next term finishes, if he’s still alive then, hell, he’ll probably run again then too. It’s time for new blood in the Senate. We’re hopeful that Jim Carlin could be that new blood. Carlin is an Iowa Senator. He’s making a serious primary challenge to Grassley. He joins Stew Peters to talk about it.
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
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