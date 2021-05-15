© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GAS SHORTAGE IS BY DESIGN
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 15, 2021
The massive national transformation towards energy independence that America finally achieved in 2020. Which would have shifted America first exceptionalism into overdrive is being dismantled.
Up until 2020, the United States had imported more petroleum which includes crude oil, refined petroleum products, and other products than it had exported.
Baby boomers and older generations remember the double whammy oil crisis of 1973 and 1979. It was a wake up call that America’s dependence on foreign oil meant our national security wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. And that the bounty of American oil had to be tapped.
Now the power is being turned off under the installed and illegitimate New World Order stooge Joe Biden. But this time it isn’t Saudi Arabia quadrupling the price of a barrel of oil due to support over the Yom Kippur War. This time it’s a combination of intentional horrible leadership. Cyber attacks. And the UN’s Agenda 2030 with a motive bigger than Dallas.
As prices continue to skyrocket, the summer of 2021 is shaping up to potentially be a food, energy, and riotous hell on Earth.
By foolishly eliminating fossil fuels decades before any alternative energy has been tested and gradually integrated. Is not like simply putting the cart before the horse. It’s more akin to shooting the horse.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b4fdb79ec0a2324a7cd68
Up until 2020, the United States had imported more petroleum which includes crude oil, refined petroleum products, and other products than it had exported.
Baby boomers and older generations remember the double whammy oil crisis of 1973 and 1979. It was a wake up call that America’s dependence on foreign oil meant our national security wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. And that the bounty of American oil had to be tapped.
Now the power is being turned off under the installed and illegitimate New World Order stooge Joe Biden. But this time it isn’t Saudi Arabia quadrupling the price of a barrel of oil due to support over the Yom Kippur War. This time it’s a combination of intentional horrible leadership. Cyber attacks. And the UN’s Agenda 2030 with a motive bigger than Dallas.
As prices continue to skyrocket, the summer of 2021 is shaping up to potentially be a food, energy, and riotous hell on Earth.
By foolishly eliminating fossil fuels decades before any alternative energy has been tested and gradually integrated. Is not like simply putting the cart before the horse. It’s more akin to shooting the horse.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b4fdb79ec0a2324a7cd68
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.