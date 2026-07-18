Atlantis: The Greatest Lost Civilization

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There is abundant evidence of an advanced ancient worldwide civilization that built pyramids and megaliths, knew advanced mathematics, medicine, astronomy, architecture, art, writing, and had a complex spirituality with its center in a place called Atlantis...
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