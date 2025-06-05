Trump Confirms Call & Deal With Xi: Focus on Trade, No Talk of Ukraine

Trump Confirms Call With Xi—Focus on Trade, No Talk of Ukraine

Trump confirmed a 90-minute call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, centered solely on fine-tuning a recent trade agreement. He noted the discussion was positive and productive, emphasizing that issues around rare earth production have been resolved. U.S. and Chinese teams are set to meet soon, location pending.

Trump clearly stated the conversation did not touch on Ukraine, Russia, or Iran—only trade.

Trump's post about call: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114631295762726849

This video: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114631720913326891

