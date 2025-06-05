Trump Confirms Call & Deal With Xi: Focus on Trade, No Talk of Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Confirms Call With Xi—Focus on Trade, No Talk of Ukraine
Trump confirmed a 90-minute call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, centered solely on fine-tuning a recent trade agreement. He noted the discussion was positive and productive, emphasizing that issues around rare earth production have been resolved. U.S. and Chinese teams are set to meet soon, location pending.
Trump clearly stated the conversation did not touch on Ukraine, Russia, or Iran—only trade.
Trump's post about call: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114631295762726849
This video: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114631720913326891