Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Next False Flag Disease (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.17.13)

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Just as there are false flag operations to get citizens to support wars, there are false flag diseases to instill fear and submission. Dr Daniels covers 2 new False Flag diseases being released. These were touted in 1979. So, Dr Daniels will review the history, make some predictions and share simple, natural responses that allow you to keep your health, your freedom, and your sanity.
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