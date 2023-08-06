Create New Account
Kate Shemirani: Stop Thinking 'What Am I Eating?' - Ask 'What Is Eating Me?'
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode as we look at where all disease originates in the body, the gut. We'll look at what the cause is and how to cleanse the body and rid yourself of disease naturally, the way God intended by using the very things He placed in the Creation.


Keywords
healthfoodvaccinegut healthintestinesjuicingkate shemiranitb shot

