Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why can’t we just look the other way
channel image
No Rona for me
30 Subscribers
90 views
Published Yesterday
Gee, why can’t we just look the other way?
The latest, from the fine folks at Pfizer

Pfizer’s advertising team is obviously convinced that,
short waiting lines, football player and celebrity
endorsements will persuade people to get the jab.

Keywords
biblegodtruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket