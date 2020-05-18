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WATCH: PRAYING MANTIS EATS A MURDER HORNET’S FACE, BECOMES TWITTER’S NEW HERO!
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29 views • May 18, 2020
Say your prayers, murder hornets.
As if the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough to give people nightmares this year, headlines about giant Asian “murder hornets” landing in the U.S. for the first time have had some people musing that the end is nigh.
The flying, meat-eating insects that grow more than 2 inches long can kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, and are known to decimate bee hives.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/watch-praying-mantis-eats-a-murder-hornets-face-becomes-twitters-new
As if the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough to give people nightmares this year, headlines about giant Asian “murder hornets” landing in the U.S. for the first time have had some people musing that the end is nigh.
The flying, meat-eating insects that grow more than 2 inches long can kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, and are known to decimate bee hives.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/watch-praying-mantis-eats-a-murder-hornets-face-becomes-twitters-new
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