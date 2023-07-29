Create New Account
Calma mi melancolia - Acordes para acompañar - Jorge Oñate
GuitarraVallenata
Published 13 hours ago

🎥 Amigas y amigos de guitarravallenata.org reciban un cordial saludo de su servidor Albano Zapata. Una vez más compartiendo con ustedes mis conocimientos musicales de la guitarra en el Vallenato. En esta oportunidad, analizaremos el acompañamiento en guitarra del tema "Calma mi melancolia" de Gustavo Gutiérrez e interpretada por Jorge Oñate y Juancho Rois.


🗓️ [Publicado 5 abr 2020]


📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.


🔗 Listas automáticas:


☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1


☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1


☑ Técnicas para acompañar:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1


☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)

https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3


📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org

🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org


👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:


👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin

📣 dejando tu comentario;

👉 dejandome saber porqué te gustó/disgustó;

🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.



#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Musica #Valledupar #Guacharaca # Barranquilla #Colombia

