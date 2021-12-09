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PREACHER ROB SKIBA IN 2013: "PANDEMIC COULD BE USED TO ALTER HUMAN'S DNA BY THE BLOOD...
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128 views • December 09, 2021
...to Usher in the Mark of the Beast System" Counterfeit Immortality
The recently deceased preacher - who ironically "died of Covid-19" - was spot on.
We are created in the image of God not in the image a genetically modified transhuman.
Gen_1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://www.brighteon.com/eada5cca-771e-484a-bfef-d314989828d9
TURNING ANALOGUE HUMANS INTO DIGITAL! COVID PSYOP IS A TRANSHUMANIST TROJAN HORSE - DR CARRIE MADEJ
https://www.brighteon.com/26fdbcfb-3452-4002-9d62-2c001fc0cda8
The recently deceased preacher - who ironically "died of Covid-19" - was spot on.
We are created in the image of God not in the image a genetically modified transhuman.
Gen_1:27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://www.brighteon.com/eada5cca-771e-484a-bfef-d314989828d9
TURNING ANALOGUE HUMANS INTO DIGITAL! COVID PSYOP IS A TRANSHUMANIST TROJAN HORSE - DR CARRIE MADEJ
https://www.brighteon.com/26fdbcfb-3452-4002-9d62-2c001fc0cda8
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