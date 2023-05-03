Time traveler and SSP (Secret Space Program) asset Jimmy Paine says (again) that America loses war with China 200 million man army, most US military gets killed, what are left are castrated and sodomized by Chinese military, and he has consistently said it.





Please keep this channel on the air, donate at:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





900. Jimmy Paine - US Loses War with China Military Sodomized (5-2-23)







Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,



