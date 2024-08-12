BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep. 4722: CCP Fingerprints and Muslim Conquest | Doug Hagmann | August 12, 2024
Hagmann Report
Hagmann ReportCheckmark Icon
2921 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 8 months ago

Special Offer for Hagmann Report Viewers! NativePath Antarctic Krill Oil https://getnativepath.com/Hagmann

———————-

⚡Help Slash Your Energy Bills Now!!! ⚡http://dontwastepower.com

Get up to 66% Off Now Click The Link Above

———————-


Sources & Links used in this episode

VIDEO 1: Cori Bush’s concession speech was terrifying and seems to suggest something sinister. X R/T=2:17. H/T JoeyMannarinoUS


HARRIS / WALZ

VIDEO 2: They’re coming for our guns X. R/T=14sec

VIDEO 3: John Fetterman seriously weird. X R/T= 40 sec

PAGE 1: Kamala Picks Walz as a Manchurian Candidate. (Frontpage – China Ties)

VIDEO 4: Tim Walz – deep Chinese ties Jesse Waters – CCP infiltration R/T=4:49

PAGE (IMAGE) 2: Walz has spent the past twenty years deeply involved with the Chinese Communist Party,

PAGE (IMAGE) 3: Walz pedo protection

PAGE (IMAGE) 4: WALZ mugshot

VIDEO 4: Walz – Lies X R/T=1:02


POLITICAL DOJ RETRIBUTION

VIDEO 5: Rep. Andy Ogles On Kamala Harris Impeachment X R/T=1:12

PAGE 5: FBI agents execute search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, NewsChannel 5 confirms.


UK INVASION – GLOBAL TEMPLATE. EXPOSURE is KILLING the POLITICAL NARRATIVE – MUSLIM CONQUEST

VIDEO 6: Major Alert. A container was delivered to Illegal Migrants…”the container had guns in it“. R/T=2:27 Jim Ferguson

PAGE 6: Big Picture on Current Status and Origin of U.K Riots by Tommy Robinson (Conservative Treehouse – (Lead in to video)

VIDEO 7: Chief of police West Midlands, he starts his conversion, with; Salam Alaikum, not good morning. X R/T=2:54

VIDEO 8: Tommy Robinson SPEAKS OUT amidst UK unrest. UK RUMBLE Rebel News

CUT A: 1:00 – 6:00

CUT B: 6:11 – 10:48

PAGE 7: America’s first all-Muslim city council just got exposed for participating in mass voter fraud…. Revolver

VIDEO 9: CNN uses ‘Sharia Law defense’ to get out of $1 billion defamation suit… claims Navy vet is a criminal for saving women X R/T=3:16.

PAGE 8: DHS OIG – Mayorkas stonewalling info & text deletions Real Clear investigations – Julie Kelly from July 30.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to our channels on Rumble & Brighteon, and give us a “Like,” and PLEASE share this episode and this channel on your social media feed, and THANK YOU for your support!


SPECIAL: This stuff works better than ANYTHING I’ve used! Nana Soma – https://iwantmyhealthback.com/hagmann– PLEASE click & definitely watch the videos at link. You’ll thank me later.

For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website: https://www.HagmannPI.com

TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed): [email protected] | [email protected]


ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST:

iTunes:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4

Spotify: BANNED!

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/

Spreaker:https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report


FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagmannReport

Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann

Keywords
healthpoliticsmuslimharrisinfiltrationccpwalz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy