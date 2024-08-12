Ep. 4722: CCP Fingerprints and Muslim Conquest | Doug Hagmann | August 12, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources & Links used in this episode
VIDEO 1: Cori Bush’s concession speech was terrifying and seems to suggest something sinister. X R/T=2:17. H/T JoeyMannarinoUS
HARRIS / WALZ
VIDEO 2: They’re coming for our guns X. R/T=14sec
VIDEO 3: John Fetterman seriously weird. X R/T= 40 sec
PAGE 1: Kamala Picks Walz as a Manchurian Candidate. (Frontpage – China Ties)
VIDEO 4: Tim Walz – deep Chinese ties Jesse Waters – CCP infiltration R/T=4:49
PAGE (IMAGE) 2: Walz has spent the past twenty years deeply involved with the Chinese Communist Party,
PAGE (IMAGE) 3: Walz pedo protection
PAGE (IMAGE) 4: WALZ mugshot
VIDEO 4: Walz – Lies X R/T=1:02
POLITICAL DOJ RETRIBUTION
VIDEO 5: Rep. Andy Ogles On Kamala Harris Impeachment X R/T=1:12
PAGE 5: FBI agents execute search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, NewsChannel 5 confirms.
UK INVASION – GLOBAL TEMPLATE. EXPOSURE is KILLING the POLITICAL NARRATIVE – MUSLIM CONQUEST
VIDEO 6: Major Alert. A container was delivered to Illegal Migrants…”the container had guns in it“. R/T=2:27 Jim Ferguson
PAGE 6: Big Picture on Current Status and Origin of U.K Riots by Tommy Robinson (Conservative Treehouse – (Lead in to video)
VIDEO 7: Chief of police West Midlands, he starts his conversion, with; Salam Alaikum, not good morning. X R/T=2:54
VIDEO 8: Tommy Robinson SPEAKS OUT amidst UK unrest. UK RUMBLE Rebel News
CUT A: 1:00 – 6:00
CUT B: 6:11 – 10:48
PAGE 7: America’s first all-Muslim city council just got exposed for participating in mass voter fraud…. Revolver
VIDEO 9: CNN uses ‘Sharia Law defense’ to get out of $1 billion defamation suit… claims Navy vet is a criminal for saving women X R/T=3:16.
PAGE 8: DHS OIG – Mayorkas stonewalling info & text deletions Real Clear investigations – Julie Kelly from July 30.
