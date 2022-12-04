POVO GADO - POVO SUBMISSO

Todo escravo trabalha melhor, com mais eficiência, quando acredita ser livre.
O objetivo central deste filme é revelar a condição do homem como escravo moderno no contexto do sistema mercantil totalitário e mostrar as formas de mistificação que mascaram sua condição servil. Seu objetivo é atacar de frente a organização mundial dominante.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.