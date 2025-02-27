© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Oracle Boss Larry Ellison is Revealed as a Major Donor to Tony Blair Institutes’ Vaccine Database Plot
Tony Blair’s policy institute is being bankrolled to the tune of millions of pounds by the US technology billionaire Larry Ellison.
$33m - another Cohen-incidence, no doubt....
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/